Priyanka Gandhi's Surprise Visit Stuns Wayanad Family

Priyanka Gandhi's unexpected visit to a voter's home in Wayanad on Tuesday evening took a family by surprise.Priyanka arrived at Thresia's residence in Karumankulam.Thresia's son, an ex serviceman, noticed Priyanka Gandhi's convoy, gestured to her, and asked her to halt. The veteran, who is also a supporter of the Congress party, mentioned his mother Thresia to Priyanka, who then expressed a desire to meet her.She alighted and walked approximately 200 meters to the doorstep. The household members were astonished to see the VIP visitor. Priyanka spent time with Thressia, embracing her while the elderly woman placed a kiss on her forehead.She joined the family, exchanging pleasantries with Thresisia's daughters and grandchildren. The Congress leader spent 20 minutes in the house, leaving the members in a state of disbelief.Media personnel, stationed near the resort where the Gandhis were staying overnight, observed the vehicles of Sonia Gandhi and Robert Vadra entering the premises. However, Priyanka's vehicle was nowhere to be seen.Instead of heading straight to the resort, Priyanka stopped along the way to visit the voter.Thresia presented her with a rosary and chocolate. "Priyanka told us that our mother Theresia is her second friend in Wayanad," said a daughter.Thresia informed the media that she met with an accident and was largely confined to her home. She had hoped to catch a glimpse of Priyanka on the main road as she passed by in her vehicle en route to the resort.She never imagined, even in her wildest dreams, that Priyanka would come to meet her personally. "I am shocked. I can't believe this has happened. I won't be able to sleep tonight," she said, her joy and excitement unmistakable.Thressia's family traditionally supports the Congress party. "Her main opponents ought to have withdrawn to guarantee her unanimous election from the Wayanad constituency. Anyway, she is poised to win by a substantial margin," she added.Priyanka Gandhi is scheduled to file her nomination papers on Wednesday. Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge will accompany her on a road show from Kalpetta junction to Collectorate.