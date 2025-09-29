Priyanka Gandhi Visits Asia's Oldest Teak plantation in Nilambur

Nilambur: Congress MP from Wayanad, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, visited Asia's oldest teak plantation, Connolly's Plot in Nilambur in Kerala's Malappuram district. Sharing the visuals from her visit in a social media post, the Congress leader called Nilambur teak the "prized product of Wayanad".

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wrote on X, "Nilambur teak is famous across the world. A prized product of Wayanad, it has been used in Buckingham Palace, Rolls-Royce cars and more. The Connolly Plantation is the oldest such plantation in Asia, and teak from here is auctioned to the public every week."

During her visit, the officials briefed her regarding how the teak is sold and processed. "It was very interesting to be briefed on the treasure trove that these forests are and to understand how teak is sold and processed," she said.

Earlier, the Congress MP visited the Chettiyalathur village in Wayanad, where she interacted with the public and the District Collector. In an X post, she wrote, "After we visited Chettiyalathur and interacted with the people who live there, we held a detailed discussion with the District Collector and other officials about how to help resolve some of the complex and pressing issues they are facing. Hopefully some progress will be made in the next few meetings, this was at least, a good start."

During her visit to her constituency, Wayanad, she also visited the Sree Kunnath Mahavishnu Temple at Manassery in Kerala's Kozhikode, describing the experience as "deeply touching" and full of serenity and spirituality.

In a post shared on X, Vadra said, "My visit to the Sree Kunnath Mahavishnu Temple, Manassery, Mukkam was deeply touching. Its serenity and spirituality are apparent. Many lovely ladies waited their turn to pay their respects. Meeting them was very special too.... not to mention being weighed in bananas (one too many, maybe!)."

"The beautifully painted temple walls, and the fascinating hand-carved chariot (carved by two brothers I met at the temple) were a joy to behold. There is so much tradition and talent in Wayanad, it is truly a place for all to visit," she said