 Top
Home » Southern States » Kerala

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra begins three-day visit to Wayanad

Kerala
PTI
27 March 2025 1:01 PM IST

She landed at Kannur airport and travelled to Wayanad by road

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra begins three-day visit to Wayanad
x
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi (PTI/Atul Yadav)
Wayanad: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived in Wayanad on Thursday for a three-day visit, during which she will participate in a series of events.

She landed at Kannur airport and travelled to Wayanad by road.

Priyanka, who also represents Wayanad in Parliament, will begin her visit with prayers at the Sree Seetha Devi Lava Kusa Temple in Pulpally, according to Congress sources.

As per her itinerary, she will inaugurate the New Grama Panchayat Office Complex at Pulpally Grama Panchayat, Sulthan Bathery.

Later, at 12.10 pm, she will attend the inauguration of the Smart Anganwadi at Angadisseri, the Lift Irrigation Project at Athirattukunnu, and the Irithilottukunnu Check Dam at Irulam, Sulthan Bathery.

At 1.30 pm, Vadra will inaugurate the 'Vanitha Sangamam' at the Grama Panchayat Community Hall in Meenangadi, Sulthan Bathery. This will be followed by the launch of the 'One School, One Game' project at WMO Muttil, Kalpetta, at 2.30 pm.

She will also attend the foundation stone laying ceremony for the proposed township for survivors of the Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslide at Elstone Estate, Kalpetta. Later, at 5.15 pm, she is scheduled to visit the Valliyoorkavu Temple in Mananthavady.

Vadra won the 2024 Lok Sabha by-election from Wayanad.


( Source : PTI )
wayanad priyanka gandhi Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi 
India Southern States Kerala Wayanad 
PTI
About the AuthorPTI

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X