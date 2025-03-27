Priyanka Gandhi Vadra begins three-day visit to Wayanad

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived in Wayanad on Thursday for a three-day visit, during which she will participate in a series of events.She landed at Kannur airport and travelled to Wayanad by road.Priyanka, who also represents Wayanad in Parliament, will begin her visit with prayers at the Sree Seetha Devi Lava Kusa Temple in Pulpally, according to Congress sources.As per her itinerary, she will inaugurate the New Grama Panchayat Office Complex at Pulpally Grama Panchayat, Sulthan Bathery.Later, at 12.10 pm, she will attend the inauguration of the Smart Anganwadi at Angadisseri, the Lift Irrigation Project at Athirattukunnu, and the Irithilottukunnu Check Dam at Irulam, Sulthan Bathery.At 1.30 pm, Vadra will inaugurate the 'Vanitha Sangamam' at the Grama Panchayat Community Hall in Meenangadi, Sulthan Bathery. This will be followed by the launch of the 'One School, One Game' project at WMO Muttil, Kalpetta, at 2.30 pm.She will also attend the foundation stone laying ceremony for the proposed township for survivors of the Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslide at Elstone Estate, Kalpetta. Later, at 5.15 pm, she is scheduled to visit the Valliyoorkavu Temple in Mananthavady.Vadra won the 2024 Lok Sabha by-election from Wayanad.