Priyanka Gandhi launches campaign in Wayanad

Thiruvananthapuram: Priyanka Gandhi, the Congress candidate from Wayanad, on Monday hit out at the Narendra Modi-led NDA government for trying to undermine the Constitution and for attacks on minorities across the country.

Priyanka Gandhi launched her campaign from Meenangadi Sulthan Bathery assembly segment, where she attacked the Modi government for practising hate politics. “Every policy seems to benefit the Prime Minister's friends," she stated, attacking crony capitalist policies of the Centre.

"The battle is for constitutional values, democracy, truth, and equality. Now is the time to stand up for democracy," she told election meetings in assembly segments of Wayanad on Monday.

She emphasised that Wayanad is a model of equality and social justice, in line with Sree Narayana Guru's teachings.

Addressing the opposition's criticism that the Gandhis were treating Wayanad merely as a stopover, Priyanka responded, "How can they judge now? Once elected, they'll see the amount of time I dedicate here. If you elect me as your MP, I will work as diligently as possible."

Priyanka also criticised the CPM-led LDF government for not establishing a medical college in Wayanad and for not speeding up the rehabilitation of those affected by landslides in the district. "I will continue to fight again and again till they get their rightful compensation," she said.

The Congress candidate stated that the most significant demand she encountered in Wayanad was for a medical college. "Providing this is the least the state government should do. Everyone deserves access to healthcare and education. I will continue to advocate for a medical college," she declared.

Priyanka said winning a large number of votes in Wayanad is not as important as voting for democracy and for the nation. She mentioned that journalists were inquiring about her expectations from Wayanad and the margin of votes by lakhs. "I expect you to search your hearts. Your vote this time must be for democracy, peace, equality, and India," she expressed.

On the campaign regarding irregularities in her nomination papers ?

"My nomination has been accepted, so if there were irregularities in it, they would not have accepted it."

They try their best to propagate falsehoods, believing that no one will contest their lies. They do this without any foundation or evidence, she said.

The Congress leader is scheduled to campaign in Malappuram and Kozhikode districts on October 29. She will canvass across four assembly segments in the Malappuram and Kozhikode districts; Thiruvambadi, Eranad, Wandoor, and Nilambur.

The candidate will address rallies in Engapuzha, Therattammal, Mampad, and Chungathara, respectively.