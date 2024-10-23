Priyanka Files Papers for Wayanad Bypoll

Thiruvananthapuram: AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took Wayanad by storm on Wednesday as she filed her nomination papers for the forthcoming bypoll in the Lok Sabha constituency, marking her debut in electoral politics.

Priyanka, 52, joined by her mother Sonia Gandhi, brother Rahul Gandhi, husband Robert Vadra and their son, submitted three sets of nomination papers at the Kalpetta collectorate. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal were also present at the collectorate.

The Wayanad seat became vacant when Rahul Gandhi, who had won from two parliamentary constituencies in the last Lok Sabha elections, chose to retain Raebareli. Wayanad goes to the polls on November 13 and Priyanka is pitted against CPI’s Sathyan Mokeri and BJP’s Navya Haridas.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) displayed a massive show of strength with a nearly three-km roadshow stretching from Kalpetta’s main bus stand to the collectorate. Priyanka, accompanied by Rahul Gandhi, Muslim League leaders Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, P.K. Kunhalikutty, PCC president Sudhakaran, Mons Joseph and Anoop Jacob in an open jeep, was greeted by hundreds of people who gathered on both sides of the road.

The absence of the flags of the Muslim League and the Congress was noticeable at the roadshow. In 2019, the BJP launched a nationwide campaign depicting the Muslim League green flag as the Pakistani flag. As a strategic decision, the UDF chose not to display any flags at the roadshow to avoid controversy this time.

Speaking at a public gathering just before submitting her nomination papers, Priyanka reflected on her 35 years of campaigning for her family and other leaders. “I began campaigning for my father when I was 17 years old. However, this is the first occasion I am asking for your support in my own election campaign. It is a novel experience for me. I am deeply thankful to the Congress president for the chance to run as a UDF candidate from Wayanad,” she said.

The Congress general secretary expressed her commitment to the people of Wayanad, stating she will share their joys and sorrows. “This marks the beginning of a new chapter for me. Each of you teaches me something valuable. It was the support from Wayanad that fortified Rahul’s resolve and we owe a great debt to Wayanad,” she stated.

She mentioned that Rahul Gandhi had briefed her on local issues such as the night travel ban and the need for a medical college. “As a mother of two, I have always supported my family through thick and thin. Now, you are my family and I will stand by you,” she declared.

Rahul Gandhi, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, remarked that Wayanad is unique in having two parliamentary representatives. “My sister will serve as the official representative of Wayanad, while I will act as the unofficial representative. I am confident that the people of Wayanad will extend their full support to her,” he concluded.

“After our father’s demise, Priyanka took care of our mother. She is someone who sacrifices everything for her family. She regards the people of Wayanad as her own family. From a young age, Priyanka has always stood by her friends, regardless of the challenges they encounter. Thus, I am confident that Priyanka will stand with the people of Wayanad through any adversity,” stated Rahul Gandhi.

“I hope the affection bestowed upon me will also be given to Priyanka. I entrust my sister to the people of Wayanad. This rakhi that Priyanka tied on my wrist symbolises the brother’s vow to always protect his sister. I am certain that the people of Wayanad will embrace her as one of their own and provide unwavering support,” he added.