Prez Murmu’s Chopper Wheels Sink Into Helipad

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Security personnel spent some anxious moments as President Droupadi Murmu's helicopter got stuck in a freshly laid concrete helipad in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala.

The incident took place after the helicopter landed in the Pramadam helipad in Pathanamthitta on Wednesday. As per the previous plan, the president's chopper was scheduled to land at Nilakkal helipad. However, owing to adverse weather conditions, the plan was altered and the helicopter landed at the Pramadam helipad.

Since the helipad was newly laid for the President's visit, the helicopter got stuck in the concrete which was yet to set in.

Later police and fire force personal pushed the helicopter out of the concrete.

President Murmu who is on a four day visit to Kerala, arrived in Pathanamthitta on her way to Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala. She will return to Thiruvananthapuram after having darshan at the temple.