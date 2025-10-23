President Murmu's Sabarimala Visit Photo Sparks Controversy

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A photograph shared by Rashtrapati Bhavan of President Droupadi Murmu praying at Malikappuram Devi temple in Sabarimala has sparked controversy.

The image, posted on Rasthrapati Bhavan's social media account on Wednesday, showed the interior of the sanctum sanctorum and the idol. It faced criticism for revealing a sacred space not meant for public display.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan deleted the post later that day following the backlash.

Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB ) sources said that the vote violated traditional protocol as the image appeared to show the deity's face. Opinions were divided on hemater. TDB officially stated that they had not received any official communication regarding a violation.

There was also criticism over the President being taken to the Hill shrine by motorcade. However,. Others argued there are no set protocols for how devotees should climb the hill, noting that vehicles like tractors and ambulances have been used between Pampa and Sannidhanam.

The court had enforced certain restrictions on vehicle movement in the terrain, and there was no temple custom, said an official.