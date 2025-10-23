President Murmu Hails K R Narayanan’s Life as Tale of Courage, Perseverance

Thiruvananthapuram: President Droupadi Murmu unveiled the bust of former President K.R. Narayanan in the Raj Bhavan premises here on Thursday.

Mrumu unveiled the bust in the presence of former president Ram Nath Kovind, Governor Rajendra Arlekar, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan.

After unveiling the bust, President Murmu hailed K Narayanan's life as "a story of courage, perseverance and self-belief."

The president said that it was through dedication and the power of education that Narayanan rose from humble beginnings to occupy the highest constitutional office of the country. His academic excellence symbolised what determination and opportunity he can achieve when guided by a purpose.

Recalling the former president's distinguished career in the Indian Foreign Service before he entered politics, President Murmu said Narayanan upheld India's values of peace, justice and cooperation with the utmost sincerity and remained steadfast to the principles of fairness and equality.

"K R Naryanan has left behind a rich legacy of morality, integrity, compassion and democratic spirit," the president said.





Centenary Observance of Sree Narayana Guru's Mahasamadhi



DC Correspondent

Thiruvananthapuram: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday hailed Sree Narayana Guru as one of India's greatest spiritual leaders and social reformers, whose teachings of equality, unity and universal love remain highly relevant today.

She was inaugurating the function to mark the centenary observance of the Guru's Mahasamadhi at the Sivagiri Mutt in Varkala.

"Sre Narayana Guru inspired generations to believe in the ideals of equality, unity and love for humanity. He devoted his life to liberating people from the darkness of ignorance and superstition," she said, and added that Guru believed in the oneness of all existence and saw God as the divine presence in every living being.

Murmu said Guru's perpetual message of One Caste, One Religion, One God for mankind transcended all barriers of faith, caste and creed.





President's convoy stops unexpectedly to greet students

DC Correspondent Thiruvananthapuram: Earlier, while passing near the Sivagiri Mutt in Varkala, President Droupadi Murmu asked the officials to stop the convoy to greet children who had gathered on the roadside to see her. The children, including many in NCC attire, held yellow flowers and waved at the Presidential motorcade. The children's joy knew no bounds when the convoy stopped near them. The children, including many in NCC attire, held yellow flowers and waved at the Presidential motorcade. The children's joy knew no bounds when the convoy stopped near them.

President Murmu got down from the vehicle and waved at the children and received the flowers they offered.

"We never thought in our dreams that we would see the president up close. We are very happy," said one of the students.





St Thomas College Pala Platinum Jubilee celebrations

DC Correspondent Thiruvananthapuram: President Mrumu inaugurated the valedictory of the platinum Jubilee celebrations of St Thomas College, Pala. Governor Rajendra Viswanath Arlekar, Pala Diocese President and College Patron Mar Joseph Kallarangat, Union Minister George Kurien, Cooperation Minister V N Vasavan, and other dignitaries attended the function. Governor Rajendra Viswanath Arlekar, Pala Diocese President and College Patron Mar Joseph Kallarangat, Union Minister George Kurien, Cooperation Minister V N Vasavan, and other dignitaries attended the function.

On October 24, President Murmu will take part in the centenary celebrations of St Teresa's College, Ernakulam, before concluding her four-day Kerala visit.