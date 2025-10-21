President Droupadi Murmu Arrives in Kerala for a Four-Day Visit

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday evening for a four-day visit to Kerala.

She was received at the technical area of the International Airport by Governor Rajendra Arlekar and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

President Murmu will visit the Lord Ayyappa Temple at Sabarimala in Pathanamthitta district for darshan and aarti on Wednesday.

She will reach Sannidhanam in a convoy of five Four Wheel Drive vehicles and an ambulance via the Swami Ayyappan Road and the traditional trekking path.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made in Pamba, Sannidhanam and along the entire route.

Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) officials said all arrangements have been made for President Murumu's visit to the Sabarimala temple.

The security agencies carried out drills for the VIP convoy movement.

President Murmu will return to Thiruvananthapuram the same day, and unveil the bust of former President K R Naaryananan at the Raj Bhavan.

She will inaugurate the observance of the Mahasamadhi Centenary of Sree Narayana Guru at Sivgiri Mutt in Varkala on Thursday.

The President will attend the valedictory function of the Platinum Jubilee Celebrations of St Thomas College, Pala in Kottayam district.

On October 24, President Murmu will take part in the centenary celebrations of St Teresa's College, Ernakulam, before concluding her Kerala visit.

Security has been tightened in Thiruvananthapuram following the President's visit.