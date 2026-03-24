Poll Authorities Clear Nomination Papers Of V.D. Satheesan And Rajeev Chandrasekhar

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The nomination papers of Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan and BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, which were put on hold for further review after objections from their rivals, were cleared by poll authorities on Tuesday.

The returning officer dismissed the LDF’s complaints against Satheesan, which claimed he had underreported his income and concealed information, saying his explanation was satisfactory.

Just before the scrutiny, LDF candidate Tyson Master lodged a complaint raising three points: Satheesan’s income as a lawyer was not properly recorded, details of traffic fines and arrears on his official vehicle were missing, and the exact market value of his gold holdings was not disclosed.

The UDF dismissed the allegations as frivolous and politically driven. During the 3 pm scrutiny, Satheesan's lawyers submitted accurate documents and necessary explanations.

BJP State President Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s nomination papers for the Nemom assembly constituency were approved after review.

A Congress complaint claiming he failed to disclose details of a house in Bengaluru was rejected by the returning officer.

The complaint, filed by UDF candidate K S Sabarinadhan and the Congress party, alleged that Chandrasekhar omitted a Koramangala property reportedly worth Rs 200 crore.

They had also submitted property tax receipts as evidence, arguing the asset was left out of his nomination papers.

During the hearing, the BJP’s lawyer argued that the returning officer isn’t authorized to settle disputes over asset declarations, and any complaints should be taken to court after the election.

The nomination was accepted based on the BJP candidate’s argument. BJP leaders insisted there were no mistakes in Form 26 and said any concerns about asset disclosure must be resolved legally in court.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar claimed that the allegations from Congress and CPM reflect their fear of the BJP’s growing momentum in the constituency.