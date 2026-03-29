PM Skips Sabarimala Gold Theft Issue in First Election Speech

Thiruvananthapuram: Two months ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told a gathering of party workers in Kerala’s capital, Thiruvananthapuram, that if the BJP came to power in the state, the Sabarimala gold theft case would be thoroughly investigated and the accused would be jailed. “This is Modi’s guarantee,” he said, drawing thunderous applause.

However, on Sunday, two months later, at his first election rally in Palakkad ahead of the assembly polls, the Prime Minister made no mention of Sabarimala or the gold theft issue. Instead, he simply stated, “If the BJP-NDA is voted to power, we will free religious places from politics and corruption.”

In his January speech, the prime minister accused the LDF of undermining the traditions of the Sabarimala temple. “Lord Ayyappa is revered nationwide, and our faith in him is unwavering. Now there are reports of gold theft from the temple. Let me be clear: if the BJP forms the government, these allegations will be thoroughly investigated, and the guilty will face jail. This is Modi’s guarantee,” he declared.

Modi’s absence from Sabarimala this time has sparked speculation. Political observers note the BJP isn’t pushing the issue too hard, as many arrested have been granted bail, and questions linger about the poor quality of the investigations. The temple’s Chief Priest, Kandararu Rajeevaru, who was also arrested in connection with the gold theft and later released on bail, claimed the police deliberately tried to frame him.

The Congress-led UDF has turned the Sabarimala gold theft into a key campaign issue, alleging that the LDF government is shielding the accused party leader. They’ve pledged to conduct a full investigation and ensure the guilty are punished if they come to power.