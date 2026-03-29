PM Modi Roadshow in Thrissur Galvanises BJP Campaign

Thiruvananthapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought Thrissur town to life on Sunday, with hundreds gathering at the main Swaraj Round for his roadshow ahead of the upcoming assembly polls in Kerala.

Riding atop a decorated jeep alongside Thrissur MP Suresh Gopi, he campaigned for three key candidates: Padmaja Venugopal from Thrissur, C C Mukundan from Nattika, and Anish Kumar from Manalur, all of whom joined him on the vehicle. The PM’s convoy took about an hour to cover the 900-meter stretch, starting from the General Hospital junction and ending at Bini Tourist Home.

A smiling Modi waved at workers who showered him with flowers along the route, as chants of “Modi, Modi” and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” echoed through the town. A large number of people had gathered on the heavily barricaded road to catch a glimpse of their leader.

Artists in traditional puli kali attire and dancers in cultural costumes welcomed the prime minister. Security was tightened across the town for the roadshow, with a significant police presence along the route and in various parts of the area.

This was the prime minister’s third visit to Thrissur in the past two and a half years. Many BJP workers believe his visits bring them luck. “Modi ji attended a women’s conference in Thrissur where he first spoke about ‘Modi ki guarantee,’” he said, adding that the prime minister also blessed Suresh Gopi’s daughter at her wedding in January 2024, and four months later, the Malayalam actor won the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat, opening the BJP’s account from Kerala in Parliament.

Thrissur is one of the A-plus seats for the BJP, which the party hopes to win this time. They have fielded Padmaja Venugopal, daughter of Congress stalwart and former chief minister, the late K. Karunakaran. The party has also brought in former CPI MLA C. C. Mukundan to contest from Nattika, while Anish Kumar is trying his luck from the Manalur constituency.