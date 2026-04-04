Countdown For Removal Of LDF Govt Begins: Modi

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought to allay the fears of the Christian community following the apprehensions over NDA government’s Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill.

Addressing an election rally in the Christian heartland of Thiruvalla, Modi alleged that the Congress and LDF have been telling lies about their character, constantly misleading the country. "When the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) came, they spread countless lies, yet once it was implemented, there was no harm to the nation. They called the films like Kerala Files, Kashmir Files, Kerala Story and Dhurandhar fake, and spread misinformation. Now, with the FCRA, they are spreading similar lies. Earlier, they tried to mislead people on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

The Prime Minister, however, stopped short of clarifying or explaining his government's position on FCRA.

Modi said if the NDA is voted to power in Kerala , the state will witness development of the next level.

"We will work on finding solutions to the problems faced by fishermen and farmers," he said.

The Prime Minister said an electrifying atmosphere is being witnessed across Kerala, which indicates the faith bestowed by the people in the NDA. "I’ve had the chance to watch this atmosphere closely, having visited earlier as well. But this time the wind is blowing differently, and the mood of the people has changed. Kerala is on the verge of the biggest transformation. On May 4, the end of the LDF misrule is clear.

The countdown for the LDF government has begun. For the first time in Kerala, a BJP-NDA government will come to power," he said.

Modi said, "Three days ago, when I was in Delhi, I had a phone meeting with BJP workers of Kerala regarding 'Mera Booth Sabse Majboot.” More than 5,000 Shakti Kendras and the BJP’s 1.25 lakh workers joined me for 30 to 40 minutes. I could gauge that the people of Kerala have ensured the exit of the LDF government. I thank all BJP and NDA workers who are working hard in this election," he said.

Meanwhile, the FCRA issue had triggered huge protests in Kerala, with major Christian denominations coming out strongly against the amendment. The India Alliance MPs had also staged a protest outside the Parliament.

The vehement opposition expressed by Christian denominations, who felt that the provisions could be used to target minority institutions, forced the Centre to put the Bill on hold. The state leadership cautioned the Central leadership regarding the possible backlash the party could suffer during the upcoming Assembly elections.’

Modi said Kerala’s faith, beliefs, and culture should be preserved, and Kerala should move forward on the path of development—this is our resolve.

The Prime Minister said barring one, the NDA is ruling in all states in the North East, which has a sizeable population of Christians. The development brought in these states by NDA governments now was never witnessed in the last 60 years.

Similarly, in Goa where the Christian community has a decisive presence, the BJP-NDA government has ushered in a new era of development.

Prime Minister Modi. who came under severe attack from Congress for skipping the Sabarimala issue during his last visit to Kerala a few days ago, spoke about the case at the Saturday rally. Rahul Gandhi had accused Modi of skipping the Sabarimala issue to favour the LDF due to their alleged “secret deal” with the CPM.

"The theft in Sabarimala took place during the LDF period, but Congress also had links. The Left has always been known for attacking the Hindu faith, and the state government is not handing over the case to CBI. Congress is trying to stage a drama of showing love for Hindus. I want to say clearly that once the NDA government comes to power, the LDF and UDF will be punished for their wrongdoings, and the looted gold will be returned to the temple," the prime minister said.

Modi said, "In this election, Kerala will gain, but I will have a personal loss. You see, Anoop, who is contesting from here, has been working with me for the last five years. He brings issues from across the country to my office; he’s a dedicated friend, my right hand. People may not know that Anoop has been with me for such a long time because he never tells anyone. I know his strengths—he works silently, tirelessly, day and night, and much of my work has been accomplished because of him. But when Kerala needed his services, I decided to accept my loss and hand Anoop over to all of you."



