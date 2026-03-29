PM Assures Safety Of Indians In West Asia

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP-led government at the Centre was doing everything to ensure that the impact of the war in West Asia is minimal on the Indians living and working there.

At the election rally in Palakkad on Sunday, Modi said all eyes are on the situation in West Asia. A large number of Indians are working and living in war-affected areas. I spoke to the heads of state of these countries, and I am in constant touch with them. These countries have given top priority to the safety of Indians caught in war zones. Our embassies are working around the clock to provide assistance to Indians and to ensure they do not face any problem, he said.

Modi said while the BJP NDA government has given top priority to the issue, the Congress is making extremely irresponsible statements on such a sensitive issue. The Congress is making dangerous remarks, implying they want to put the lives of one crore Indians at risk just for gaining political advantage.