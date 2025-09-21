Pinarayi Hails Sabarimala As Secular Symbol

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday described the Sabarimala temple as a hill shrine that embodies true secular values, attracting millions of devotees from diverse backgrounds every year. He was speaking at the inauguration of the Global Ayyappa Sangamam on the banks of the River Pampa, organised as part of the Travancore Devaswom Board’s platinum jubilee celebrations.

He announced that a total of Rs 1,033.62 crore has been earmarked for the development of Sannidhanam, Pampa and the trek route, with completion targeted for 2039. Over Rs 300 crore will be invested in the next five years to improve facilities for Ayyappa devotees. “The Sangamam is a platform for pilgrims to share their problems and suggestions. Those opposing it have evil intentions. Even the Supreme Court has cleared the event,” he said.

The Chief Minister said while every religion had its own places of worship, Sabarimala stood apart as a shrine where people unite regardless of caste or faith. Citing the Bhagavad Gita (Chapter 12, verses 13–20), he quoted: “Advesta sarvabhutanam maitrah karuna eva ca”—a verse that highlights the qualities of a true devotee: free from enmity, compassionate, balanced in joy and sorrow and practicing forgiveness and tolerance.

Pinarayi clarified that the LDF government did not draw from temple income, rejecting allegations that the Devaswom Board’s resources were being seized. Since the launch of the Sabarimala Master Plan in 2011–12, the government has spent Rs 148.5 crore on projects. Between 2016 and 2025, around Rs 650 crore has been allocated for the modernisation of Devaswom institutions.

He dismissed reports that the government was planning a minority conclave soon after the Sangamam. Instead, he said, preparations were underway for Kerala’s Development Vision 2031, coinciding with the state’s platinum jubilee. As many as 33 seminars will be held in October under different departments, only one of which falls under minority affairs. “Unfortunately, some are singling it out to spread misinformation,” he pointed out. He added that the decision to hold the Sangamam followed months of deliberation, not haste.

Tamil Nadu ministers P. K. Sekar Babu and Palanivel Thiagarajan attended the Sangamam, addressed delegates and extended support to development efforts at the shrine. Over 3,000 delegates from India and abroad participated.

Opposition leader V.D. Satheeshan called the Sangamam a politically motivated event timed with local body and assembly elections. He accused the Chief Minister of posturing as a devotee, recalling police action against Ayyappa followers during the women’s entry agitation. Meanwhile, the BJP and Sangh Parivar outfits boycotted the event, accusing the government of deceiving devotees.

However, the organisers were elated over receiving a greeting message from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Devaswom minister V. N. Vasavan read out the message to the Sangamam. Leaders of prominent community organisations, including SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellapally Natesan, NSS leader Sangeet Kumar, KPMS general secretary Punnala Sreekumar, and several other social and community representatives, participated in the day-long event.