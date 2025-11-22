Panchayat Polls: Transwoman's Candidature Accepted In Women Reserved Seat In Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Uncertainity over the candidature of a transwoman from a district panchayat ward in Thiruvananthapuram district ended on Saturday, with District Election Officer ( DEO) accepting her nomination after scrutiny.

The transwoman Amaya Prasad is conesting as Congress led UDF candidate from Pothencode ward of district panchayat. Earlier, the DEO had expressed doubts about her candidature from a ward reserved for women.

She was told that her candidature might get rejected and advised her to approach the Court and get an order for contesting the poll.

Subsequently, Amaya approached High Court which held that the decision lay with Returning Officer's discretion and he could decide on the issue.

"I am happy that everything was sorted out positively, paving the way for my candidature. I am extremely happy that officials accepted my nomination. I thank everyone who helped me," a beaming Amaya told mediapersons.

Amaya is officially recognised as female under the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act 2019 as she has completed medical, psychological and legal transition.

Earlier this month officials had expressed doubts about the acceptance of her nomination as Panchayatiraj Act and rules does not include transwoman under woman reserved category.

Advocates Gautam Krishna E J and Rinesh E V appeared for Amaya who is also the state president of Kerala Pradesh Transgender Congress ( KPTC).

The candidature of another transwoman Arunima M Kurup was cleared in Alappuzha district. She had also faced similar issues.