Congress Leader Sarin Opposes Mamkootathil’s Palakkad Candidature

Thiruvananthapuram: The first dissent within Congress regarding Rahul Mamkootathil's candidacy from Palakkad Assembly was voiced by KPCC digital media cell convenor Dr. P Sarin on Wednesday.

Defying party leadership's directive against going public with his opposition, Sarin held a press conference and criticized the Congress state leadership for selecting an outsider, Rahul, for the constituency. Sarin, who had hoped to be nominated himself, argued that the party should have consulted various segments in the constituency before deciding on the candidate.

In response to the events, KPCC President K Sudhakaran stated that Sarin should have refrained from holding the press conference. "We are scrutinizing his statement, and appropriate action will be taken if it breaches party discipline," he remarked. Sudhakaran mentioned that Sarin had previously approached him with his claim for the candidacy. The leadership considered all factors before confirming Youth Congress State President Rahul Mamkootathil for the Palakkad seat. "I don't believe Sarin will join LDF or solicit their support," he added.

The Palakkad by-election was necessitated after the incumbent MLA, Shafi Parambil, contesting from the Vadakara constituency, was elected to the Lok Sabha. Both the LDF and the BJP have a significant presence in this constituency. In the 2021 assembly elections, BJP candidate and 'Metro Man' Sreedharan mounted a substantial challenge, coming second.

Both the BJP and LDF are yet to finalise their candidates. The CPM is closely monitoring Sarin's subsequent actions, and the LDF leadership has not dismissed the possibility of welcoming the dissenting Congress leader if he decides to contest.