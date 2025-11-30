Over 12 Lakh Devotees Visit Sabarimala in 15 Days

Pathanamthitta (Kerala): Around 12.48 lakh devotees have visited the Sabarimala temple in the first 15 days of the mandala-makaravilakku pilgrimage season, officials said on Sunday.

A Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) release said 12,47,954 pilgrims have reached the hill shrine since the pilgrimage began on November 16.

On Sunday alone, 50,264 devotees trekked to Sabarimala till 7 pm, officials said.

Authorities said the crowd has remained under control in recent days, enabling pilgrims to complete darshan without difficulty.

In the initial days of the season, Sabarimala witnessed heavy congestion, prompting the Kerala High Court to intervene and direct officials to restrict the number of devotees arriving through the spot-booking system.

The mandala-makaravilakku season will conclude in January.