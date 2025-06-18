Orange Alert in Parts of Kerala as Heavy Rains Disrupt Daily Life

Thiruvananthapuram: As rains continued to lash parts of Kerala, disrupting normal life, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued an orange alert in Kannur and Kasaragod districts for the day. It also sounded an orange alert in Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram districts for three hours from 1 pm.

An orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm. Additionally, the IMD warned against carrying out fishing activities along the Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshadweep coasts on Wednesday and Thursday due to the possibility of strong winds of speeds ranging between 40 to 60 km per hour.

Heavy rains in the state during the past few weeks have wreaked havoc, with people being shifted to relief camps in many places as their homes and surrounding areas were inundated.