Onam Eating Contest Turns Fatal as Man Chokes on Idlis and Dies

The incident took place near Kanjikode in Palakkad, Kerala on Saturday afternoon.

According to the police, the competition was organised by a local club.

Suresh, a resident of Alamaram, was one among the contestants participating in the idli eating contest which was conducted by the locals of the village.Police told PTI, "The deceased, Suresh, choked on the idlis while taking part in the competition and the onlookers tried to save him and somehow took out the idli."The police added that he died soon after he was taken to a nearby hospital. A case for unnatural death was registered by the Walayar Police.One of the eyewitnesses told The New Indian Express, "Four people participated in the contest which had about 60 spectators. The contest was to eat plain idli without any dishes. While other participants started the contest by eating one idli, Suresh took three idlis in one go. Within a minute, he felt uneasiness and choking and collapsed. We rushed him to a nearby clinic first and then to a private hospital in the vicinity. However, the doctors there declared him brought dead."Puduserry grama panchayat member from Pudur ward, P B Gireesh, told the portal that, Suresh was a very active person.Gireesh further added, "The residents of Alamaram were holding various games and mini contests for the local people as part of the Onam celebrations when this tragic incident occurred. He collapsed around noon. He was working as a truck driver and living with his mother Kollapura Panchali."