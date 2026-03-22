Oman Flash Floods: Two Keralites Dead, One Missing

Thiruvananthapuram: Senior Congress leader V D Satheesan on Sunday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's urgent intervention in view of reports of the death of two people from Kerala and the disappearance of another in flash floods in Oman.

In his letter, Satheesan expressed deep concern over the tragic incident that occurred on Saturday, claiming the lives of Yusuf and Shamla, natives of Trithala in Kerala.