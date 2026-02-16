NSS, SNDP Reiterate Opposition To Entry of Women of Menstruating Age in Sabarimala Temple

Kottayam: Kerala's two major Hindu caste outfits -- the NSS and the SNDP Yogam -- on Monday reiterated that women of menstruating age should not be allowed entry into the Sabarimala temple, as the Supreme Court considered review petitions in the matter. Nair Service Society (NSS) general secretary G Sukumaran Nair said the organisation has not changed its stand against the entry of women of menstruating age at Sabarimala.

NSS represents the forward Nair community in the state.

Nair said he expects the state government to change its position and follow the traditional practice at Sabarimala of restricting the entry of women of certain age groups to the hill shrine.

"Even as the case is pending before the court, the state government has been following the traditions for the past five-six years. In this situation, we expect that the state government and the Travancore Devaswom Board will take a favourable stand," Nair said.

When asked about the Centre's plea seeking a review of the Supreme Court judgment allowing women's entry, Nair said he was not fully aware of the details.

On being asked whether such a stand was influenced by the upcoming elections, he said he was not interested in mixing politics with the issue.

He said the NSS stands firm in its opposition to the entry of women of menstruating age, and steps have been taken to ensure the organisation is represented before the court.

Though the state government has not given any specific assurance in the matter, Nair said he expects a favourable stand and that there is an understanding in this regard.

"We can expect good. Such a situation exists now," he said.

Meanwhile, Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan said the organisation had earlier expressed disappointment over the Supreme Court judgment allowing women of all ages to enter the temple, which is now under review.

SNDP represents the numerically strong Ezhava community, which is also opposing the entry of menstruating age at the hill shrine.

Natesan said it was not appropriate to allow an entry practice that did not exist at the Sabarimala temple earlier.

"If entry is allowed, women of certain age groups in the state themselves would not go there. I believe they would not go, and I appeal that they should not go," he said.

Natesan recalled that widespread protests had erupted in the state following the earlier Supreme Court verdict.

"We should also remember that those who supported the judgment earlier are now against it. The court has now given the government an opportunity to express its opinion. Let the court make a decision," he said.

He added that he would pray for a decision restricting the entry of women of certain age groups.

"If the government has to correct its stand, it should do so. Understanding public sentiment, the government did not allow entry later," Natesan said.

In November 2018, the Supreme Court permitted the entry of women of all age groups into the Sabarimala temple, triggering widespread protests across Kerala.

The apex court is currently considering a batch of review petitions in the matter.

The SC said that a nine-judge bench will commence final hearing on a batch of petitions relating to discrimination against women in religions and at religious places, including Kerala's Sabarimala Temple, on April 7.