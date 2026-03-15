Notorious Gangster Aluva Athul Hacked To Death In Broad Daylight By Armed Gang

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a cinema-style murder, a gang of four hacked notorious goon Aluva Athul to death in broad daylight at Puthiyakavu, Karunagapally in Kollam district on Saturday.

Athul, the main accused in the Gym Santosh murder case, was out on bail and returning in a car after checking in at the police station as per his bail conditions. Viral CCTV footage on social media showed an Innova car ramming another vehicle from behind, causing it to tumble into an excavated section of the under-construction National Highway stretch.

Moments later, the gang, armed with sharp-edged weapons, emerged from the Innova and mercilessly attacked Athul, who was seated in the front passenger seat.

The gang smashed the car windows and created a reign of terror on the NH for a while. Passersby stopped their vehicles to see what was happening, but no one stepped out after noticing the sharp-edged weapons the gang carried. Locals could only rush to help Athul after the gang fled the scene, but by then he had succumbed to his injuries.

Athul had been convicted in the murder of local gym owner Santosh in Karunagapally on March 27, 2025. The gang, led by Athul, had broken into Santosh’s house and hacked him to death with sharp-edged weapons.

Police suspected the Kadadhoor gang, operating in the Karunagapally area, was behind the attack. CCTV footage has been obtained, and an Additional SP reached the spot. The accused had the intention only of killing; despite knowing CCTV cameras were nearby, the four men arrived with sticks and swords, their faces uncovered.

Puthyakavu is reeling after a murder so shocking.