Noted cardiac surgeon and founder of Sree Chitra Institute Dr M S Valiathan passes away in Manipal

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Renowned cardiac surgeon and founder director of Thiruvananthapuram-based prestigious Sree Chitra Institute of Medical Science and Technology (STMIST) Dr M S Valiathan passed away in Manipal on Thursday. He was 90.

Valiathan, also the first vice chancellor of Manipal University, was honored with Padma Shri and Padma Vibhushan by the nation.

Born on May 24, 1934 in Mavelikkara to Marthanda Varma and Janaki Varma, Valiathan reached Thiruvananthapuram after completing his primary education. He was among the first batch of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.

Later he enrolled at the University of Liverpool, England, and was awarded a fellowship by the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh and England in 1960 besides a master's degree in surgery from the University of Liverpool.

Valiathan received training in various institutes in India and abroad. After serving in SCTIMST for 20 years, he became the vice chancellor of Manipal.

CM condoles Valiathan's death

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan recollected Valiathan's immense contribution to the medical care sector. Proficient in modern medicine, he also delved into the study and research of Ayurvedic medicine. Valiathan’s efforts stemmed from a firm belief in harnessing all potential avenues within the general healthcare sector for societal benefit.

The chief minister said Valiathan elevated SCTIMST to a leadership role, The hospital has developed advanced technologies and devices for treating cardiovascular diseases.

His leadership was also instrumental in the development of disposable blood bags and cost-effective, indigenous heart valves.