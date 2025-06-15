Normal occurrence of diversion by F-35: IAF on fighter jet emergency landing at T'puram airport

New Delhi, Jun 15: As a British F-35 fighter jet made an emergency landing at Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram International Airport last night, the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday said it is “fully aware” of it and facilitated the aircraft for flight safety reasons.

The jet, which is believed to have taken off from an aircraft carrier, made the emergency landing after running low on fuel, sources said on Sunday.

The jet landed safely at around 9.30 pm, they said.

An IAF spokesperson in a brief statement said, “A normal occurrence of diversion by F-35. The IAF is fully aware and has facilitated the aircraft for flight safety reasons.”