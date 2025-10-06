THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala health department on Monday suspended two doctors from Palakkad District Hospital in connection with the allegations of medical negligence in the treatment of a nine-year-old girl whose right hand was later amputated.

Junior Resident Dr Mustafa and Junior Consultant Dr Sarfaraz were removed from duty pending an inquiry and disciplinary action under Rule 10(1) (a) of the Kerala Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1960. The suspension was ordered despite district hospital authorities denying any lapse in treatment.

The Palakkad District Hospital authorities said the child was admitted on September 24 with fractures in both bones of her right hand following a fall. After an X-ray, a closed manipulative reduction was performed and a cast applied, with blood circulation confirmed as normal. The next day, the child returned for a check-up, and no complications were noted.

However, on September 30, she was brought back in a critical condition, two days before her scheduled review. She was referred to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital where the doctors decided amputation was the only option.

The Kerala Government Medical Officers Association (KGMOA) has condemned the state government's decision to suspend the two doctors. The association demanded a detailed probe into the incident and revocation of the suspension.

However, the family members of the girl said that if the doctors at the district hospital had removed the bandage and examined the hand earlier, the girl's hand could have been saved. They demanded a detailed probe into the incident.