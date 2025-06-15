Nilambur Sees Intense Campaigning by LDF, UDF, BJP Leaders

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi, and Indian cricketer Yusuf Pathan addressed public meetings and participated in roadshows throughout the day. The Nilambur bypoll scheduled for June 19, was necessitated by the resignation of CPM backed independent MLA due to his differences with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The CPM led LDF held well-attended public meetings across various parts of the constituency in support of their candidate, M Swaraj. At these meetings, Pinarayi Vijayan accused the Congress-led UDF of seeking support from Jamaat-e-Islami and also highlighted the pro-people policies of his government.

Vijayuan criticised the UDF for collaborating with hardline Islamic groups from which even moderate Muslim organisations have distanced themselves. He claimed that the Congress sensed the mood of voters in the constituency and was thus reaching out to such groups.

The chief minister also condemned the BJP government at the Centre for its silence regarding Israel's actions against Iran. He slammed the government for abstaining from the UN General Assembly vote that called for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Priyanka launches campaign

Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi launched her campaign in the constituency on Sunday. She greeted the people in Malayalam "Ee mazhayathu ivide ethiya ellavarkkum ente namaskaram (my greetings to all who have reached her despite heavy rains).

During a series of public meetings and road shows, Priyanka sought votes for candidate Aryadan Shoukath. "Aryadan has been the panchayat president and municipal chairman here; you have seen his work."

Priyanka criticised the LDF government for failing to alleviate the suffering of the people. "They politicise even social welfare pensions, releasing them only when elections are near," she said.

She highlighted the plight of Asha workers who have been on strike in Kerala for an increase in wages for the past three months.

She emphasised that a victory in Nilambur would pave the way for a change in the state. "Let us work not only for the victory in the bypoll but also for the UDF's return to power in the 2026 assembly elections. People of Kerala want a change," she stated.

Indian cricketer and TMC MP Yusuf Pathan campaigned for party backed candidate P V Anvar , calling him "Man of the Match" in the upcoming by-election. He urged voters to support him wholeheartedly.

BJP leaders, including state president Rajeev Chandrashekhar, campaigned for NDA candidate Mohan George. The NDA leaders addressed public meetings and organised roadshows in the constituency.