Kerala
DC Correspondent
28 Sep 2024 3:18 PM GMT
NCP to replace its minister in Kerala
Kuttinad NCP MLA Thomas K. Thomas (Photo: X)

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala unit of the NCP will replace its nominee in the ruling Left Democratic Front ministry headed Pinarayi Vijayan.

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran will make way for Kuttanad MLA Thomas K. Thomas. NCP State President P.C. Chacko is scheduled to meet Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on October 3 to convey the party's decision.

Forest Minister Saseendran reportedly offered to vacate his Cabinet post at a special meeting chaired by NCP National President Sharad Pawar in Mumbai last week. A section of state and district leaders of the NCP had recommended Thomas K. Thomas as Saseendran's replacement.


