Name Of Kerala Daily Wage Worker Dubbed "Not An Indian Citizen" Restored In Electoral Rolls

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Relief has come for K Mohammad, a daily wage worker from Paivalike grama panchayat, after authorities confirmed his Indian citizenship and upheld his voting rights.

Mohammad had faced distress when a complaint was filed questioning his nationality and seeking the removal of his name from the electoral roll of Manjeshwar assembly constituency.

The complaint, submitted through Form 7 by BJP district secretary Lokesh Nonda S, alleged that Mohammad was "not an Indian citizen".

Following a hearing on February 13, the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) dismissed the allegation as baseless. Kasaragod District Collector Inbasekar K subsequently ordered the registration of an FIR against Nonda for allegedly filing false information, invoking Section 31, of the Representation of the People Act, 1950. The provision makes false declarations in connection with electoral rolls punishable with up to one year in prison, or a fine or both.

The incident sparked sharp reactions from the Congress led United Democratic Front (UDF). With Manjeshwar MLA and IUML leader K M Ashraf announcing that he would approach the Kerala High Court demanding action against the BJP leader under the same legal provision, the district authorities swung in to action.

Mohammad, who has lived in Paivalike since 2005 with his wife and two daughters, said he was shocked to receive a notice questioning his citizenship. "Initially, I thought it was a case of mistaken identity," he explained. At the hearing, he produced his voter ID card, Aadhaar card, and ration card to establish his credentials.

With the authorities affirming his rights, Mohammad expressed relief, while the BJP leader now faces legal consequences for the false complaint.