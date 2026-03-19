Name Missing In Voters' List; Another Celebrity NDA Candidate Out Of Contest In Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Arter Lakshmi Priya, another Twenty20 candidate from the Etumanoor constituency, has been declared ineligible to contest as her name is missing from the voter list.

The Twenty20 leadership was shocked to learn that Veena Nair, who was set to file her nomination papers on Thursday, did not appear in the voter list. She had earlier informed the party that she lived in Changanassery and believed her name was still registered there. She even told the leadership that she had cast her vote in the locality during the local body polls in 2025.

The Twenty20 leaders contacted the District Administration to explore any possibilities of getting the name included, but were informed that the deadline for adding names to the current list had already passed. The party has now begun searching for a candidate to replace Veena Nair.

Meanwhile, the Twenty20, which is an NDA constituent in Kerala, has decided to field former Congress leader Jibi Pathickal from Perumbavoor in place of Lakshmi Priya, who had to withdraw from the contest because her name was not on the voters' list.

Other notable Twenty20 candidates still in the race include TV actor Anajali Nair from the Tripunithura constituency, reality show winner Akhil Maraar, and social media influencer and reality show contestant Promy Kuriakose.

Twenty20 is a registered political party founded in 2015 in Kizhakkambalam, in the Ernakulam district. The party was started by industrialist and Kitex Group head Sabu M. Jacob and has since gained significant influence across four panchayats in the district.