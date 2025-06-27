Muslim Organisations Oppose Zumba In Kerala Schools As Part Anti-Drug Campaign

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A section of Muslim groups in Kerala have opposed the Zumba dance programmes introduced in schools by the general education department as part of the state-wide anti-drug campaign.

Muslim groups have come out openly against the programme, terming these events as against “moral values."

Samastha Kerala Sunni Yuvajana Sangham state secretary Abdussamad Pookkottur came down heavily on the Zumba programme in schools. In a Facebook post, he said the dance was against moral values.

SYS is the youth wing of the Samatha Kerla Jammiyyathul Ulama which is a prominent body of Sunni Muslim scholars in Kerala.

Kerala higher education minister R Bindu defended the government initiative. "The Zumba dance is beneficial for the children as well as the general public. It promotes mental and physical well-being."

The minister expressed surprise over the criticism. `We are well into the 21st century, it is 2025. We are not living in the 19th century or the primitive medieval period. Everyone should think in line with the changing times," the minister was responding to questions from reporters on the opposition from Muslim organisations.

Even mainstream organisations have expressed opposition to the programme.

Muslim League's student wing Muslim Student Federation (MSF) slammed the government for introducing the dance programme in schools without carrying out any discussions. "This programme was introduced unilaterally. Such programmes should be started in schools only after proper studies and examination,” he demanded.

MSF state president P K Navas sought to know if the education department held any discussions with the students, teachers and parents before launching the programme.

In a separate Facebook post T K Ashraf , general secretary of Wisdom Islamic Organisation, said as a teacher, he has not complied with the direction to start Zumba as part of an anti-drug campaign. "My son will not participate in such programmes. I am ready to face whatever action the education department may take. I have not enrolled my child in a government school to learn a culture where boys and girls, wearing minimal clothes, dance together to the rhythm of fast music,” he said.

Meanwhile, the general education department clarified that Zumba sessions are intended to support students' mental health and are part of the state government's anti-drug campaign.

Citing studies, officials of the department pointed out that children struggling with mental health issues are more likely to be targeted by the drug mafia. In this context, Zumba is being introduced as a fun and energetic way to improve students' mental and physical well-being.