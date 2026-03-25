Muslim League Leader Faces Backlash For Misogynistic Remarks Against LDF Candidate

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Misogynistic remarks by Muslim League leader E Irshad against U Prathibha, the LDF candidate from Kayamkulam, have put the UDF in a difficult position.

Speaking at an election meeting, Irshad, who is also the local UDF convenor, accused her of seeking votes by showcasing her speaking skills and physical appearance, even making insinuations about her personal and family background.

The comments sparked strong protests from the LDF leadership, with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condemning them in a Facebook post, stating that attacking a woman public representative with derogatory remarks reflects an inability to politically counter her development work and public engagement.

Pratibha, a two-time MLA from Kayamkulam, is up against Congress candidate M Liju this time. She announced plans to file a formal complaint with the EC and seek legal action against the Muslim League leader over his remarks. Calling them shocking, she said the UDF leader had targeted all women in public life, revealing an anti-women stance.

Congress candidate M Liju also strongly condemned the remarks made against her opponent. "I strongly condemn the remarks made by the UDF leader. The remarks were wrong. We cannot justify the anti-women comments," he said.

Meanwhile, Irshad claimed his comments were taken out of context, explaining he was referring to her poor performance as MLA, not making a personal attack, and expressed regret if his words hurt anyone.