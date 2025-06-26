Monsoon Rains Getting Stronger In Kerala; Orange Alert In 7 Districts

Thiruvananthapuram: Monsoon rains got stronger in Kerala on Thursday with some parts of Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur districts getting flooded and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an orange alert in seven districts in the morning.

The IMD issued an orange alert in Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam and Thrissur districts for three hours in the morning.

An orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm.

Meanwhile, continuous rains in Wayanad district's , Fil-Chooralmala region resulted in the Chooralmala River being in strong spate, with muddy water flowing forcefully and eroding the banks near the Bailey bridge.

Last year in July, deadly landslides in the region had claimed over 200 lives and destroyed countless homes.