Modi Seeks Consensus on Women's Reservation Bill

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday appealed to all political parties, including Congress and other partners of the India Alliance, to help pass the Women's Reservation Bill when it is taken up for discussion later this month.

Addressing an election rally at Thiruvalla, Modi said the discussion on the bill is scheduled for April 16,17 and 18. “I urge all political parties to recognise the importance of the Bill as it is connected to the empowerment of women. Support the law with an open mind, be part of the efforts to protect the interests of women," he said.

Modi said that 33 per cent reservation for women in legislatures would become a reality and be reflected in the 2029 Lok Sabha polls.

Referring to the apprehensions being raised regarding delimitation, Modi clarified that not a single Lok Sabha seat in Kerala or Tamil Nadu would be reduced. False propaganda is being carried out that there will be a reduction in the Lok Sabha seats in states like Kerala and Tamil Nadu, which have done very well in population control.

Highlighting the NDA's policies, which benefited women, Modi said empowerment and representation of women were their priorities. “We have worked to find solutions to the problems faced by women—providing toilets in every house, Jan Dhan accounts, houses built in their names, Mudra loans to start businesses, credit from banks, and substantial assistance to women’s self-help groups. The Lakhpati Didi initiative is progressing successfully and soon three crore more women will be added in the scheme, he said.

The Prime Minister said once the BJP government comes to power in Kerala, “my sisters, mothers, and daughters will also enjoy all the benefits of a double-engine government.