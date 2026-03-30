Modi Calls Thrissur Roadshow Memorable, Targets LDF-UDF

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday described his roadshow in Thrissur, Kerala, as “memorable” and thanked the people for their participation.

Sharing a video of the event on social media, he wrote, “Thrissur, thank you! Yesterday’s roadshow was memorable. Here are the main highlights.”

The Prime Minister held a roadshow in Thrissur and addressed a public rally in Palakkad, marking the launch of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA)’s campaign for the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections.

During his address, Modi launched a strong attack on both the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF), accusing them of “looting” the state for decades through a tacit arrangement of alternating power.

He alleged that the two alliances had an understanding to take turns governing Kerala and benefiting from it, claiming that the state had suffered due to this pattern.

Referring to the ongoing political narrative, Modi said both Congress and Left parties were calling each other the BJP’s “B-team,” while maintaining alliances in other states. He urged voters to be cautious of both parties.

The Prime Minister also asserted that the BJP is the only “A-team” in the upcoming Kerala elections.

Polling for the Kerala Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 9, with counting scheduled for May 4.

Kerala has traditionally alternated between the LDF and UDF every five years since 1982, though the LDF broke this trend by securing a second consecutive term in 2021 under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

While the LDF and UDF remain the main contenders, the BJP is aiming to expand its presence in the state following recent electoral gains.