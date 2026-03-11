Modi Assures All Help to Indians Stranded in West Asia

Thiruvananthapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday assured that the Centre would provide every possible help to Indians stranded in the West Asia.

Speaking at an NDA rally in Kochi, Modi said the government is closely monitoring the situation and taking all necessary measures to assist Indians in West Asia. Steps have been taken to ensure the safety of those stuck due to conflicts in other countries, with embassies and missions working around the clock to offer food, medical care, shelter, and legal support.

Modi said the ongoing crisis has highlighted the vital importance of self-reliance (Atmanirbharta). Comparing it to the Covid-19 pandemic, he noted that the war has again proved why self-reliance is non-negotiable for India. “In the energy sector, our dependence on other countries should be minimal,” he stressed.

The Prime Minister pointed to the government’s push for renewable energy, with a notable rise in solar power projects. To cut reliance on petrol and diesel, the Centre is actively promoting electric buses and vehicles. “BJP-NDA is making India Atmanirbhar, while Congress and Left parties are busy mocking it,” he remarked.

Modi thanked the Gulf nations for supporting Indian workers during tough times. He said the government is committed to ensure all Indians abroad get the help they need in emergencies, and appreciated the care shown by Gulf countries towards Indian expatriates. He pointed out their valuable cooperation during the ongoing crisis, recalling how the Centre stepped in when nurses were stranded in Iraq and when Fr Tom was rescued from terrorists in Yemen. “In today’s India, our citizens are not abandoned in times of crisis,” he remarked.

Modi accused the Congress of politicising the West Asia conflict, calling it highly unfortunate. He claimed the party was making provocative and irresponsible statements to worsen the situation and push people into crisis, even creating reels aimed at abusing him as part of their strategy. According to him, the Congress and Left ecosystem are focused on creating panic and putting all their energy into it. He urged people to be wary of the rumours and propaganda spread by this Congress-Left network.