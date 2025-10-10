Migrant Workers Injured in Kerala Fire from Gas Leak in Kannur

Kannur: Four migrant workers suffered burns when gas from their cooking cylinder leaked and the room they were staying in, near Puthiyangadi harbour here, caught fire when they tried to cook food early Friday morning, police said.

The victims were all natives of Odisha, they said.

All of them were admitted to Pariyaram Medical College Hospital for treatment.

The incident occurred around 6:30 am when they were trying to cook food, police said.

It said that according to the victims' statement, the gas stove was not turned off properly the previous night and therefore, the gas leaked into the room.

When they tried to light the stove in the morning, the room caught fire, police added.