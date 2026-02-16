Mani Shankar Aiyer Says His Remarks on Pinarayi Were Blown out of Proportion “Stands by His Remark on LDF Retaining Power”

Thiruvananthapuram: A day after his comments praising Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan sparked controversy, veteran Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar clarified that his statement was blown out of proportion by the media.

Aiyer said his reference to Vijayan was "half a line" in his speech, which was later exaggerated. While reiterating his position, he lauded the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government for its "outstanding work" in the state.

Speaking at an international seminar in Thiruvananthapuram titled "Vision 2031: Development and Democracy", inaugurated by Vijayan on Sunday, Aiyar had stated that he was certain that the CPM leader would be the next chief minister as well.

He described the Kerala government as "Rajivian," noting that it had effectively implemented the Panchayat Raj Act and fulfilled Rajiv Gandhi's vision of decentralisation.

"As a Congressman, I want the UDF to come to power. But as a Gandhian, I must tell the truth, regardless of my wishes. I am not a voter in Kerala, but I believe he will get another term, "Aiyar told the media. "I will not recommend V D Satheeshan for the post of Chief Minister. There are many senior leaders," Aiyer remarked.

He said it was not for Ramesh Chennithala to expel him from the party. "It is for Mallikarjun Kharge to throw me out of the party. The Congress president has not sent me a letter of expulsion," he said.

Earlier, Ramesh Chennithala stated that Aiyar's comments on the Kerala government were unwarranted. "AICC has clarified that he is no longer in the Congress," he added.

Aiyer also reflected on its strained relationship with the party, stating, "The Congress always had a bad opinion about me. I was thrown out of the party for upholding high values. But I am a staunch Congressman and will never leave the party."

In a sharp criticism, Aiyer said those attempting to portray K C Venugopal as a "modern-day Patel "should have their "brains examined."

The Congress had earlier distanced itself from Aiyar's remark that Pinarayi would continue as Kerala's Chief Minister. The party said Aiyar has had no connection with the Congress for the past few years and speaks purely in his personal capacity.