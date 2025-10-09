Man Kills Wife at Hospital, Dies by Suicide in Thiruvananthapuram

A 73-year-old man allegedly strangled his wife to death at a private hospital and then died by suicide by jumping from the same building here on Thursday, police said. According to police, Jayathy (63) of Karakulam was admitted to the hospital for kidney-related issues and had undergone dialysis.

Her husband, Bhasuran Achari, was present as an attender. As per the FIR, between 1 am and 4.30 am, Jayathy, staying in Room 218, was allegedly strangled to death by Bhasuran using a cable wire.

The FIR also states that the murder was reportedly motivated by financial issues related to medical expenses. Thiruvananthapuram Medical College police said that nurses who went to attend to Jayathy around 4.30 am found her dead. Shortly after, Bhasuran allegedly jumped from the fifth floor of the hospital, sustaining serious injuries.

Though he was rushed to the hospital's emergency department, Bhasuran later succumbed to his injuries. Police officials said that a case of murder has been registered in connection with Jayathy's death. Another case for unnatural death will be registered over Bhasuran's death.

Police said that the couple has two children. The bodies of both deceased will be handed over to their relatives after the postmortem, police added.