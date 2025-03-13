Man Killed as Chemical-Laden Lorry, Scooter Collide, Catch Fire in Kerala

A 40-year-old man died after the scooter which he was riding collided with a chemical laden lorry in this district on Thursday morning, police said. Both the vehicles caught fire due to the impact of collision, they added.

The lorry rammed into the scooter around 7.30 am at the Chalakudy Potta signal junction. The deceased is identified as Aneesh, a native of V R Puram in Njarakkal, according to police. Two fire tenders from Chalakudy Fire and Rescue Service depot reached the spot and extinguished the fire.

Aneesh, a carpenter, was on his way to work when the accident happened, police sources said. A case has been registered and an inquiry is underway, police added.