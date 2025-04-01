Man Found Dead in Police Custody at Wayanad Station

Wayanad: An 18-year-old man, who was detained in connection with a girl missing case, was found hanging in the toilet of Kalpetta police station here on Tuesday, police said. Gokul, a native of Ambalavayal here, was spotted hanging inside the toilet in the morning.

Though he was rushed to a nearby hospital, he was declared dead on arrival by doctors, they said. The man and a minor girl were taken into custody from Kozhikode by local police on Monday evening and were brought to the Kalpetta station later, he said.

"There was a complaint about a minor girl missing. The man was also taken into custody, as he was found along with her," he told reporters here. Later, she was shifted to Sakhi, a state-run women's shelter, and the man was detained at the station itself, as it was night, and could not be produced before the magistrate, he added.

"He was not named an accused in the case. He was kept here as more details, including POCSO-related things, needed to be collected from him," the officer added. Gokul wanted to go to the toilet in the morning, and he was found hanging there using his shirt when police personnel broke open its door later, as he didn't come out, he added.