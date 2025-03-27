Man Brutally Murdered at Home in Kerala, Police Suspect Past Enmity

A man was brutally murdered inside his house in the Karunagappally area of this southern Kerala district on Thursday morning, police said. The victim was identified as Santhosh from Thachayilmukku.

Police believe the murder was due to past enmity. Santhosh was accused in an attempted murder case. At the time of the attack, only Santhosh and his mother were at home.

The attackers created terror by hurling explosives at the house before opening the door. They then brutally hacked Santhosh and allegedly broke his leg, police said.

The deceased body has been taken to the hospital for further procedures, they said. After the attack, the gang went to Vavvakavu in Ochira, where they allegedly attacked a young man named Aneer.

The attempted murder took place in front of a small roadside eatery. Aneer, who suffered serious injuries, was admitted to Alappuzha Medical College. The police suspect that this incident is linked to the murder in Karunagappally.