Man Booked After Video Shows Minor Son Driving Car in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: A man has been booked by police after a video of his minor son driving an Innova car through a public road went viral on social media platforms. In that reel, the 13-year-old boy could be seen driving through a road, reportedly near his house in Chekkiad in this north Kerala district.

A police officer said though the video had been uploaded on the social media in October last year, it came to their notice only recently and they soon registered a case this week.