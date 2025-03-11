 Top
Home » Southern States » Kerala

Male Nurse Held for Hiding Camera in Hospital Changing Room in Kerala

Kerala
DC Correspondent
11 March 2025 5:02 PM IST

Staff at Kottayam Medical College Hospital discovered a phone secretly recording inside the changing room

Male Nurse Held for Hiding Camera in Hospital Changing Room in Kerala
x
Police arrested a 24-year-old trainee nurse for allegedly placing a hidden camera in the hospital's staff changing room.

Kottayam: A male trainee nurse was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly placing a hidden camera in the changing room used by nurses and other staff at the Government Medical College Hospital, police said. The police arrested Anson Joseph (24), a resident of South Charalel, Manjoor near here.

The incident came to light when a staff member discovered a mobile phone that was switched on inside the changing room, police added. The phone was allegedly placed there to record videos. Anson, who had completed his BSc in Nursing, joined the hospital for training a month ago.
The crime was uncovered when a staff member entered the room after Anson and noticed the phone recording. Hospital authorities were immediately informed and they reported the matter to the Gandhinagar police, who later arrested him.
( Source : PTI )
kerala police nurses cctv camera cctv cameras Hidden Cameras 
India Southern States Kerala 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X