Malayali Nurse Among Those Killed in Ahmedabad Plane Crash

Thiruvananthapuram: A Malayali woman was among the passengers who were feared dead in the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday. She has been identified as Renjitha Gopakaumaran Nair, 40, a native of Pullad in Pathanamthitta district.

Renjitha, who was working in London for the past one year, returned home to take up a job that she got in the state health services department. Besides, she also visited the construction site of her new house.

She took leave from her newly acquired government job and was on her way to London to complete her remaining service tenure as per her job contract.

Renjitha left home on Wednesday for her journey to her work in London. Flight authorities informed her relatives in Thiruvalla that she was indeed on the plane, which was also confirmed by a resident, Aneesh.

She took a train from Thiruvalla to Chennai and then flew to Ahmedabad, from where she was scheduled to travel to London on the ill-fated flight. Renjitha was listed as a passenger on that flight.

She leaves behind her mother and two children who are currently studying in the seventh and tenth grades.

A pall of gloom descended on the village as relatives and local people arrived at her home in Pullad.