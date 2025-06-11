Malayalam Rapper Vedan’s Song Included In Calicut University Syllabus

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A song by the Malayalam anti-caste rapper and songwriter Hirandas Murali, who is popularly known as Vedan, has been included in the syllabus at Calicut University as part of the comparative literature module for third-semester Malayalam degree students.

Vedan's notable song, "Bhoomi Njan Vaazhunna Idam" (The Earth Where I Live), has been introduced in the syllabus for comparative analysis alongside Michael Jackson's iconic song "They Don't Care About Us."

The module provides video links to both songs, allowing students to study them through their lyrical expression and performance style.

M.S. Ajith, the Chairman of the Board of Studies at Calicut University, informed the media that this assignment, which is part of a minor paper in comparative studies, is optional for third-semester degree students. He noted that students from any discipline can choose to opt for this paper.

The decision to include Vedan's song for analysis alongside Michael Jackson's was made during a board meeting held on May 31. This module will be taught in the current academic year.