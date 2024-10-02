Malappuram Controversy: Opposition Dares CM to Initiate Legal Action Against PR Agency

Thiruvananthapuram: A full-scale battle has broken out between the CPM and opposition parties in Kerala following the Chief Minister's interview with a national daily, which made references to Malappuram district about gold smuggling and hawala money cases.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan stated that the head of the PR agency Kaizzen along with another representative, was present during the interview with the chief minister. The opposition leader suspected that the PR agency, with specific political motives and connections, influenced the Kerala Chief Minister to promote the Sangh Parivar agenda.

Satheesan stated that if the Chief Minister's claim that the newspaper published statements, he never made is true, then it constitutes a serious offence warranting investigation. He dared the Chief Minister to initiate legal proceedings against the PR agency for disseminating false statements on his behalf, which could have been detrimental to a district and people.

In addition to the head of the PR agency, TD Subramanian, a former SFI leader and son of CPM leader T K Devakumar, was also reportedly present during the interview with Kerala's Chief Minister.

Several ministers from Pinarayi Vijayan's cabinet defended the Chief Minister amidst the PR controversy on Wednesday. PWD Minister Mohammad Riyas, also the Chief Minister's son-in-law, criticised the media for propagating a false narrative. "The CM does not need a PR agency to communicate with the people," he stated.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty claimed that a misinformation campaign was being orchestrated to damage the Chief Minister's reputation. "People will not believe the allegations against the Chief Minister," he asserted.

Muslim League leader P K Kunhalikutty, despite the clarifications from the newspaper and the PR agency, argued that the Chief Minister's statement had conveyed an incorrect message. He urged the Chief Minister to clarify his stance accurately.

BJP State President K Surendran stated that his party has been highlighting the anti-national activities of gold smuggling gangs and hawala money handlers. The Chief Minister's statement evidently acknowledges that illegal activities are occurring in Kerala.

Observers say the Sangh Parivar has long targeted the Malappuram which is the lone Muslim-majority district of Kerala. The RSS, along with its ideologues, consistently seizes every chance to allege that the CPIM created the Malappuram district to pander to Muslim interests. Numerous RSS leaders, particularly in North India, derogatorily refer to it as "Mullah Puram," implying it is a place of Mullahs.

The responsibility now lies with the government and the CPM state leadership to promptly devise a solution to avert the escalation of this issue into a significant controversy before the assembly session.