Major Blow to Kerala CPM.

Thiruvananthapuram: In a major blow to Kerala’s ruling CPM, former minister and four-time MLA G Sudhakaran ended his six-decade-long association with the party on Wednesday, announcing he will contest the upcoming assembly elections as an independent.

The declaration came at a press meet after the veteran leader from Alappuzha felt the party no longer valued his contributions. At 75, Sudhakaran, who had been at odds with the district leadership over various issues and had been largely inactive in recent years, is respected for his clean public record and zero tolerance for corruption.

Many believe his exit could dent the CPM’s chances in the district. Opposition Leader V D Satheeshan, KPCC chief Sunny Joseph, and Ramesh Chennithala welcomed his move, adding that the UDF will decide on backing him in the Ambalapuzha constituency.

Sudhakaran is the fourth leader to quit CPM in the last three months. Earlier, former MLAs Aisha Potty joined Congress, S Rajendran took BJP membership and P K Sasi was expelled from the party after he attended a convention of rebel workers.

Sudhakaran, a four-time Kerala Assembly member, served as a minister in V S Achuthanandan's cabinet from 2006 to 2011 and later in the 2016-2021 Pinarayi Vijayan Cabinet. He said he hasn’t sought support from any political party, won’t speak against the party, and his contest isn’t against its candidate.

From now on, he’ll work independently. A party member since high school, Sudhakaran shared that three weeks ago party members came to renew his membership, but he declined. He insists he hasn’t abandoned the party’s ideology, but despite living a normal life as a member, he faced character assassination and even his father was abused.

"Many people have resorted to attacking my character. The leadership is supporting political criminals and using them as weapons against others. Why are those leading a simple party life being targeted? he asked.

Politics is Communist Party’s weapon, but there has been a massive decline in both leadership and political values in Kerala. The leadership has failed to inspire or energize its cadres, he said.

Sudhakaran urged CPM leaders to engage in self-reflection, saying, “Communists should have the simplicity of Gandhiji. They should not accumulate wealth disproportionate to their income. I can proudly claim these traits.”

He added, “During the Emergency, I endured brutal assaults. I firmly believe in Communist ideology and have never compromised with communalism. The fight against corruption will continue.”

Accusing the party of applying double standards to its leaders, he pointed out that Elamaram Kareem was nominated for the Lok Sabha polls soon after his Rajya Sabha tenure ended. “Some people ask me what more I want after serving four terms as an MLA and twice as a minister,” he said, adding that such questions aren’t asked of Thomas Isaac or other leaders.

Sudhakaran recalled the martyrdom of his brother G. Bhuvaneswaran, murdered in 1977 by the Congress-led student wing KSU. “We even sold a tree from our property to fight the case over his political murder,” he reminded the party leadership.

Meanwhile, the CPM national general secretaryM A Baby called Sudhakaran’s decision to contest as an independent candidate unfortunate, while central committee member A. K. Balan accused him of harboring parliamentary illusions.

In Alappuzha, the district party has put up posters labeling him a class enemy and a traitor to the party.