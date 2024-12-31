Maharashtra BJP minister terms Kerala mini-Pakistan, CM Pinarayi reacts

Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane has sparked a major controversy by calling Kerala a "mini Pakistan" and stating "all terrorists vote for Gandhis," a reference to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad.Speaking at a rally in Purandar tehsil of Pune district on Sunday, the BJP minister said, "Kerala is mini Pakistan. Terrorists (earlier) voted for Rahul Gandhi and now for his sister Priyanka Gandhi."Facing sharp criticism from opposition parties for his comments, Nitesh Rane maintained Kerala is very much part of India and he is merely raising issues of religious conversion of Hindus and "love jihad" in the southern state."Kerala is very much a part of our country. The declining population of Hindus is something that everyone should worry about. Religious conversion of Hindus into Christians and Muslims is becoming an everyday thing there. Love jihad cases are also increasing there (in Kerala)," he claimed.Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condemned Nitesh Rane's remarks.Vijayan called the remark "deeply provocative and deplorable," adding that it highlighted the approach of the "Sangh Parivar" towards the state.Vijayan accused the Sangh Parivar of attempting to marginalise and isolate regions where they face challenges in gaining influence, using hate campaigns and divisive narratives as a tool.