Lulu Group Chairman Yusuff Ali Clears Loan of Kerala Woman, Saves Her Home

Lulu Group chairman Yusuff Ali has helped a woman from Kerala to clear her loan, for which was evicted from her house.



The Kerala-born billionaire not only helped her to repay the loan of Rs 8 lakh but also offered Rs 10 lakh to her.



According to reports, Sandhya and her husband took a loan of Rs 4 lakh from a private financial institution in 2019 for the construction of their home. However, her husband left her in 2021 after which the loan repayment stopped and the loan amount reached nearly Rs 8 lakh with interest.



Sandhya was not able to clear the loan for two years with the monthly income she was getting. One day, the private financial institution foribbed her from entering the house while she returned from work.



This issue caught the attention of Yusuff Ali who instructed his team to repay the loan and help Sandya get back the keys of her house.